Biscuits, Beats & Brews Returns to Columbia

Biscuits, Beats and Brews returns for its fourth year this weekend, Friday through Saturday, at Cooper’s Landing.

For the first time, there will be two stages, allowing for twice the amount of live music performances. Live music will be from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for the full lineup.

Food will be available for purchase all weekend from vendors such as Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co., Roux Pop-Ups, Endwell Taverna and Voodoo Sno.

Additionally, the Betsy Farris Biscuit Run will be from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Flat Branch Park. This race will feature 5K, 10K or half marathon options. After completing the run, participants will receive a T-shirt, a finisher’s medal and a biscuit from Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. Click here to register for a race.