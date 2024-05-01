Inside Columbia

Search

City of Refuge Hosts First Sip & Shop Event

By Bailey Rizzo
Drinking beer

The Columbia City of Refuge is hosting its first Sip & Shop event from 5-7 p.m. tonight at 10 N. Garth Ave. This marks the official opening of the City Boutique and the City Cuisine Food Truck. 

Sip on local beverages and shop a specialized collection of items from designers like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Nike, Patagonia, Zara, Johnston and Murphy, Gucci and many more at competitive pricing.

Additionally, you’ll get a first taste of City Cuisine, a global fusion food truck and access to an exclusive beer garden. Try classic dishes like chicken sandwiches, tacos and grilled cheese, cooked uniquely to include spices and flavors found in the cultures of the people served at City of Refuge.

Click here to purchase your $5 wristbands. Your purchase will get you two alcoholic beverages from a selection of local craft beers, ciders and domestic beverages. All proceeds go directly to refugee care and programs.

septoct2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo