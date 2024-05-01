City of Refuge Hosts First Sip & Shop Event

The Columbia City of Refuge is hosting its first Sip & Shop event from 5-7 p.m. tonight at 10 N. Garth Ave. This marks the official opening of the City Boutique and the City Cuisine Food Truck.

Sip on local beverages and shop a specialized collection of items from designers like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Nike, Patagonia, Zara, Johnston and Murphy, Gucci and many more at competitive pricing.

Additionally, you’ll get a first taste of City Cuisine, a global fusion food truck and access to an exclusive beer garden. Try classic dishes like chicken sandwiches, tacos and grilled cheese, cooked uniquely to include spices and flavors found in the cultures of the people served at City of Refuge.

Click here to purchase your $5 wristbands. Your purchase will get you two alcoholic beverages from a selection of local craft beers, ciders and domestic beverages. All proceeds go directly to refugee care and programs.