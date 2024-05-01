Columbia Farmers Market Hosts Cooking Demonstration

Stop by the Columbia Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 7 for a cooking demonstration with registered dietician Lexi Linsenman.

Linsenman will highlight a specialty crop from one of the many farmers featured at CFM. With hopes to inspire others to step out of the box and try something new in the kitchen, her expertise is making healthy food look and taste amazing.

When she’s not working her magic at the market, Linsenman works as the Development Manager for Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, creating connections between CCUA and the programs they provide to help fight hunger and food insecurity in our community. She is also the owner and farmer of Small Circle Harvest, a 40-acre regenerative farm, with her partner, Tanner.

This event is free and open to the public. View this event and more here.