Inside Columbia

Search

Columbia Farmers Market Hosts Cooking Demonstration

By Bailey Rizzo
Young,Man,Cooking,Lunch,At,Home.,Handsome,Man,Preparing,Delicious

Stop by the Columbia Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 7 for a cooking demonstration with registered dietician Lexi Linsenman.

Linsenman will highlight a specialty crop from one of the many farmers featured at CFM. With hopes to inspire others to step out of the box and try something new in the kitchen, her expertise is making healthy food look and taste amazing.

When she’s not working her magic at the market, Linsenman works as the Development Manager for Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, creating connections between CCUA and the programs they provide to help fight hunger and food insecurity in our community. She is also the owner and farmer of Small Circle Harvest, a 40-acre regenerative farm, with her partner, Tanner.

This event is free and open to the public. View this event and more here.

septoct2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo