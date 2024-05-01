Inside Columbia

Columbia Staple Closes Doors, Shifts to Online Sales Only

By Bailey Rizzo
red,sign,hanging,at,the,glass,door,of,a,shop

After eight years in Columbia, The Southern Rose is closing its doors at the end of this month, transitioning to an online-only warehouse. To ease the move-out process and support holiday shopping, there will be storewide sales all month long. 

The discount schedule is as follows:

  • Nov. 5-16: 20% off regular-priced items storewide; specially marked sales sections and new items added weekly.
  • Nov. 19-23: 30% off regular-priced items storewide;  specially marked sales sections and new items added weekly.
  • Nov. 26-30: 40-75% off storewide; new racks marked down to 50-75% off; specially marked sales sections.
  • Retail fixtures and display pieces will also be for sale, including bookcases, slat-wall fixtures, tables, retail counters and more.

The owners will begin boxing up items on Sunday, so be sure to visit soon to snag these great deals. Specific brands and items will be packed weekly – follow their Instagram account to get a heads-up before the product is gone.

Discounts will be available in-store only and purchases are final-sale only with no exchanges.

For full details about the online move and store closure, click here.

