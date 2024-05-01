COMO Axe Attack Hosts Axe & Smash Event

Want to paint a pumpkin without cleaning up the mess? Head to COMO Axe Attack from 4-10 p.m. tomorrow for Axe & Smash: Smashing Pumpkins Night. This is a perfect event for friends, families or coworkers looking for a fun and unique fall activity.

For $35 per person, attendees will get one hour of axe throwing followed by 30 minutes to paint their own pumpkin and smash it to pieces. The price includes all supplies. Beer and other drinks will also be available for purchase.

Click here to register for the event.