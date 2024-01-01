Inside Columbia

COMO Comedy Club Presents: Zoltan Kaszas

By Bailey Rizzo
Head over to the Blue Note at 7 p.m. tomorrow evening for another addition to the COMO Comedy Club series featuring Zoltan Kaszas. 

Kaszas is a standout comedian renowned for his observational humor and love of cats. Born in Hungary and raised in the U.S., Kaszas has gained acclaim with appearances on SiriusXM, Laughs on Fox and Netflix Is a Joke radio, as well as viral hits like his cat vs. dog routine, which garnered over 68 million views. He won the Seattle International Comedy Competition and has performed at major festivals, including Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival. With notable specials like “Modern Male” and “White Lies” on YouTube, Kaszas continues to captivate audiences with his witty, relatable comedy.

Tickets for this event range from $25-$35 and can be purchased on The Blue Note’s website. This event is for ages 18 and over.

