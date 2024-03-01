CoMo Roller Derby Kicks Off Fall 2024 Season

The CoMo Roller Derby league begins its season with the first of two home-team bouts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bob Lemone Building in Hallsville, Mo. For this matchup, the Big Muddy Mayhem will face the Devil’s Ice Boxers.

This event is family-friendly and open to all ages. Admission is $10 at the door (cash, Venmo or PayPal) and kids under 10 get in free.

The community partner for this bout is CoMo Mobile Aid Collective. They are asking for donations of new or gently used boots and socks for members of the community in need – in return for bringing a donation, admission will be discounted. Additionally, there will be a raffle with prizes from sponsors. Raffle proceeds also benefit CoMo Mobile Aid Collective.