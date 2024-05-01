Inside Columbia

Fall Book Sale Offers Books for All Ages

By Bailey Rizzo
Prepare your TBR (To Be Read) list for the Fall Mega Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Daniel Boone Regional Library. 

The Mega Book Sale will combine the Fall Sale and the Fall Children’s Sale, so books for all ages will be available on one date. This includes fiction books, non-fiction books, DVDs, Blu-ray audiobooks, music, puzzles and more. There’s something for everyone at this sale.

Books will range from 25 cents to $1. Specials and other media are priced as marked. The library will only accept cash or checks for purchases. Click here for event details.

