Inside Columbia

Search

Fall Fun Meets Good Times at the Harvest Hootenanny

By Bailey Rizzo
Harvest Hootenanny

Join the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture for the 15th annual Harvest Hootenanny from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Columbia’s Agriculture Park. This is a celebration to bring the community together with a Missouri-raised meal and fun for the whole family.

Attending the event is free to the public and will feature live music, a dance hall, kids activities, farm animals and tours of the park. Attendees may also purchase tickets to win raffle items, play carnival games and participate in the “Plop Plop Chicken Drop!” bingo game. Tickets are also used to enjoy local beer, wine, cider and a meal prepared by students at Columbia Area Career Center. 

All proceeds support CCUA’s programming. Purchase your tickets in advance and learn more here.

septoct2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo