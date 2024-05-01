Fall Fun Meets Good Times at the Harvest Hootenanny

Join the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture for the 15th annual Harvest Hootenanny from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Columbia’s Agriculture Park. This is a celebration to bring the community together with a Missouri-raised meal and fun for the whole family.

Attending the event is free to the public and will feature live music, a dance hall, kids activities, farm animals and tours of the park. Attendees may also purchase tickets to win raffle items, play carnival games and participate in the “Plop Plop Chicken Drop!” bingo game. Tickets are also used to enjoy local beer, wine, cider and a meal prepared by students at Columbia Area Career Center.

All proceeds support CCUA’s programming. Purchase your tickets in advance and learn more here.