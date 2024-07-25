Game Store Hosts Event for Heart of Missouri Womens Show

The first event and pop-up for the Heart of Missouri Women’s Show, August Girls’ Night Out, will be hosted by the location sponsor Hexagon Alley on Monday, Aug. 5 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The free pop-up will start with speaker Star Cathcart discussing women’s leadership in Dare to Lead. Then board games and fun will ensue, along with Hexagon Alley’s food and beverages for purchase to enjoy. More events will follow to provide women a chance to network before the Heart of Missouri Women’s Show on March 7-8, 2025.

Along with the location sponsor, the event also includes the speaker sponsor, Star C Empowerment. The girls night was planned by Andrea Lyn Events.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.