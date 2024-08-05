Inside Columbia

Good Day Farms Hosting Pop-Up For Community

By Jordan Durham
Good Day Farms Columbia is hosting a pop-up event for the community 2-4 p.m. on Friday.

Attendees and customers can check out the store, get exclusive discounts on Good Day Farm products during the two hours and meet the brand ambassador.

According to their website, Good Day Farms’ mission is to “give everyone that perfect ‘day at the farm’ feeling. We are passionate about cannabis and dedicated to helping you find the perfect product for your needs.”

Good Day Farms is located at 1400 Forum Blvd., suite 12 in Columbia.

