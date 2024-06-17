Hexagon Alley Turns One Year Old

Hexagon Alley quickly has become a staple in downtown Columbia and tomorrow they are celebrating the business turning one year old!

Admission is free all day, starting at 11 a.m. when the business opens. Multiple festivities will occur throughout the day, including a visit from Burr Oak Brewing 4-6 p.m., Boulevard Brewing and Show-Me Dinosaurs from 4:30-6 p.m. and a ribbon cutting with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m.

Hexagon Alley also is offering 10% off trading card games, 20% off retail and drink specials.

For more information on the celebratory event, visit their Instagram page.