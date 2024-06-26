KCMQ Morning Shag Hosts Live Birthday Bash

Celebrate another trip around the sun for KCMQ’s Morning Shag show at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Blue Note. Hosts Shags and Trevor will be performing their show live along with the band, The Mercury Trio, playing beloved songs in between segments.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and a show not to be missed full of unexpected nonsense and hilarity,” Shags says.

Segments include the traditional “Top of the Hour Shower Thoughts, WTF News, Wrong Answers Only, The Fantasy Live Draft, among others. They will also be launching t-shirts with a t-shirt gun.

“I’m most excited to see if it (the show) works,” Shags says. “There’s been a lot of planning and a lot of nerves going into it, so it’s just the excitement of getting a live crowd and seeing what they laugh at, seeing their reaction … and the t-shirt gun.”

Tickets are $10-$25 and doors open at 6 p.m. The first 96 individuals receive a specialty Birthday Bash t-shirt.

For more information on the birthday celebration, visit the KCMQ website.