Lakeside Ashland Hosts Battle of the Bands

Get ready to rock and roll with the 2nd annual Flourish Battle of the Bands festival from 2-9 p.m. at Lakeside Ashland. This music festival brings together the most exciting up-and-coming bands, each vying for the top spot in this musical showdown. The line-up of bands features a diverse range of genres, such as from rock to pop and country to alternative.

There will also be an online silent auction, offering prizes such as a spa day, wine tasting, Cardinals tickets, jewelry, signed memorabilia and more. Click here to see the full line-up of bidding items.

All proceeds go to programming for Flourish, a 10-bed youth transitional housing shelter, as well as paid internships and scholarships for youth experiencing economic and educational barriers. To learn more, click here.