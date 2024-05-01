Inside Columbia

Lakeside Ashland Hosts Battle of the Bands

By Bailey Rizzo
Rock band performing

Get ready to rock and roll with the 2nd annual Flourish Battle of the Bands festival from 2-9 p.m. at Lakeside Ashland. This music festival brings together the most exciting up-and-coming bands, each vying for the top spot in this musical showdown. The line-up of bands features a diverse range of genres, such as from rock to pop and country to alternative.

There will also be an online silent auction, offering prizes such as a spa day, wine tasting, Cardinals tickets, jewelry, signed memorabilia and more. Click here to see the full line-up of bidding items.

All proceeds go to programming for Flourish, a 10-bed youth transitional housing shelter, as well as paid internships and scholarships for youth experiencing economic and educational barriers. To learn more, click here.

