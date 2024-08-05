Living Trees to Light Up the Night at Stephens Lake Park

Look to the trees next week as Nimbus Visual Arts hosts Living Trees at Stephens Lake Park. Starting at dusk to approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23-24, this family-friendly event will project a visual display into the trees for the community.

Limited edition T-shirts for the event also will be for sale, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. According to the Facebook event page, “This is our way of giving back to a community that has given us so much.”

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Nimbus Visual Arts Facebook event page.