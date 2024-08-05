Inside Columbia

Local Entrepreneurship Organization Celebrates 11th Anniversary

By Jordan Durham
one million orange mug

Join in for the fun as 1 Million Cups Columbia is celebrating 11 years of weekly presentations from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Logboat Brewing Co.

The January Lanterns will provide live music. Raffles and food will also be provided. Additionally, Co-Founder of Logboat, Tyson Hunt, will speak about the recent entrepreneurship and Logboat, as well as his experience of building the business. Attendees also will get tours of the building.

The organization is for entrepreneurs to learn more about local startups and present their own businesses, as well as network with and empower others.

No matter if you have engaged with 1 Million Cups Columbia or haven’t yet, all are invited to this free event.

