Local Restaurant and Outdoor Attraction Celebrate One Year

Celebrate with 44 Tavern and Midway Golf and Games on Saturday, as the restaurant and business’ Toptracer gaming attraction turns one!

Events and discounts will occur throughout the day with all outdoor attractions being buy one, get one half off. VooDoo Sno will be available starting at 11 a.m. on the lawn, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. face painters and henna artists will be available for artistic creations.

At night from 6-9 p.m., attendees can hear live music from Travis Feutz and the Stardust Cowboys. Leading up to a fireworks display on the driving range at 9 p.m.

44 Tavern is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Toptracer range is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A portion of the proceeds on Saturday will go to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. For more information or to book your table or Toptracer bay, visit the Facebook event page.