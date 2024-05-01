Inside Columbia

Mackenzie Wells Teaching Community Workout

By Bailey Rizzo
Looking for an opportunity to work out, win prizes and barbecue?

At 11 a.m. this Sunday, Mackenzie Wells of Mackenzie Wells Fitness will be teaching a HIIT-style (high-intensity interval training) workout in the parking lot outside of Supplement Superstores (Stadium Blvd. location). Be sure to bring water, good shoes and a mat or towel to lay on.

After the class, there will be opportunities to win prizes such as protein powder, protein snack, fitness class coupons, workout equipment and more. Click here to RSVP.

