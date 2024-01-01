Makers Market Features Local Talent

The Curated. Crafted. Created. Maker’s Market offers something for everyone from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Mall, inside the Level Up entrance. With over 70 local artisans, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The market will have unique products from local makers and a cozy book nook by the Black Tea Bookshop. There will also be live demonstrations from Joyful Cookie Co. and Intertwined Crafts & Designs. Meanwhile, learn a new skill with Tresore Her and Printed Critters as the featured attractions. Kids can also enjoy free Meet the Character moments by Tiny Play Cafe and Printed Critters.

This event is free to attend and participate, but also a great way to treat yourself or someone special in our life.