Missouri Symphony Hosts Inaugural Event

Raise a glass to celebrate the Missouri Symphony as they reveal their selections for this season’s Holiday Home Tour. The inaugural Sips for the Symphony cocktail party will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Country Club of Missouri.

This event will feature tasting flights, food, music, a wine pull, designer purse auction and more. Dress code is “casual cocktail” with a cash bar outside of the included tasting flights.

Tickets are $75 each and all proceeds go toward the Missouri Symphony. Click here to purchase tickets.