Mizzou Athletics Hosts Fan Night at Faurot

By Jordan Durham
Truman the Tiger rides into a Mizzou tailgate.

Fan Night and Flick at Faurot are back this year as the community gears up for the first Mizzou game!

From 7-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, the festivities start off with a free, open-to-the-public Mizzou football practice as they work toward their first game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Murray State.

Following practice, Mizzou Athletics opens the field for their free Flick at Faurot event featuring “Zootopia,” sponsored by the MU Campus Activities Programming Board. Attendees can sit on the field and view the movie on the newly expanded video board.

For more information, visit the Mizzou Athletic’s Facebook event page.

