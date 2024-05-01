Mizzou Homecoming Parade This Saturday

Whether you’re an alumni, fan or Columbia-native, you know Mizzou is the birthplace of homecoming. Put on your black and gold and celebrate this year’s “Leading the Legacy” Homecoming bright and early by attending the parade at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The parade will start on Rollins Street, then go down Hitt Street, University Avenue, 9th Street and Broadway, ending on 5th Street. This last section of the route will be a sensory-friendly area of the parade, where participants will be asked to lower noise levels, turn off bright or flashing lights and refrain from honking horns. Click here for the parade map to find the best spot to watch.

If you can’t make it in person but still want to enjoy the festivities, tune in to the live broadcast with KOMU hosts Matt Beckwith and Ben Arnet.