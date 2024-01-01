Inside Columbia

Search

New Boutique Hosts Sip & Shop Event

By Bailey Rizzo
studio san,sbj,orr street,orr street studios,boutique,fashion,pop up,sip and shop

Head out to Orr Street Studios any time 11 a.m.-6 p.m. today and tomorrow for an exclusive look at a new boutique in town: Studio San by SBJ & Co.

This Sip & Shop pop-up event introduces the launch of the debut women’s apparel collection, “Mya.” 

Be the first to discover a new selection of apparel handcrafted in India from the finest fabrics, while enjoying drinks and snacks. There will also be an opportunity to try on the clothing and appear in a “Real Women of Columbia” social media series. Bring a friend and receive 10% off both purchases. 

This event also marks the opening of the online store. The physical store will open early next year.

septoct2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo