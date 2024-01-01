New Boutique Hosts Sip & Shop Event

Head out to Orr Street Studios any time 11 a.m.-6 p.m. today and tomorrow for an exclusive look at a new boutique in town: Studio San by SBJ & Co.

This Sip & Shop pop-up event introduces the launch of the debut women’s apparel collection, “Mya.”

Be the first to discover a new selection of apparel handcrafted in India from the finest fabrics, while enjoying drinks and snacks. There will also be an opportunity to try on the clothing and appear in a “Real Women of Columbia” social media series. Bring a friend and receive 10% off both purchases.

This event also marks the opening of the online store. The physical store will open early next year.