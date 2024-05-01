Park Hosts Charcuterie Workshop

Learn how to put together the perfect charcuterie board, just in time for the holidays. Discover tips and secrets to designing a beautiful board in a privately-led, interactive class from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Park Restaurant and Bar.

This class is $69 per person and includes all food and materials needed, as well as guided instructions from Carrie of Graze by Carrie.

Each attendee will receive the following:

10-inch round, eco-friendly, disposable cheese board

Wooden serving utensils

Fine cheeses, charcuterie and all additional accompaniments for the board

Step-by-step instruction guide with tips, tricks and instructions

Table set-up that includes placemats, linen napkins and more

Jar of honey with a honey dipper OR a spread/jam

Perfect pairing suggestions

Click here to register for the event and learn a life skill that will transform your holiday parties.