Park Hosts Charcuterie Workshop

By Bailey Rizzo
Learn how to put together the perfect charcuterie board, just in time for the holidays. Discover tips and secrets to designing a beautiful board in a privately-led, interactive class from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Park Restaurant and Bar

This class is $69 per person and includes all food and materials needed, as well as guided instructions from Carrie of Graze by Carrie.

Each attendee will receive the following:

  • 10-inch round, eco-friendly, disposable cheese board
  • Wooden serving utensils
  • Fine cheeses, charcuterie and all additional accompaniments for the board
  • Step-by-step instruction guide with tips, tricks and instructions
  • Table set-up that includes placemats, linen napkins and more
  • Jar of honey with a honey dipper OR a spread/jam
  • Perfect pairing suggestions

Click here to register for the event and learn a life skill that will transform your holiday parties. 

