Parking Lot Movie Night to Show a Family Fun Flick

This Friday have fun with the family as the sun goes down at the 5th Annual Parking Lot Movie Night hosted by Restoration Chiropractic.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with activities such as face painting, bounce houses, a balloon artist, along with Mr Murphy’s Food Truck, Coop’s Cotton Candy, Logboat Brewing Co. beer tent and Link X Lou permanent jewelry. At dark, the movie, The Avengers, will begin playing.

This event is free to the public, and they recommend bringing lawn chairs and blankets. All donations collected during the night will benefit Coyote Hill.

Restoration Chiropractic is located at 1413 Grindstone Plaza Dr., suite 109. For more information on the movie night, visit the Facebook event page.