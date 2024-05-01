Plume Unveils Holiday Goods at Open House This Weekend

Get your ticket to Plume’s annual Making Spirits Bright Holiday Open House, where the store will feature holiday items from their retailers today through Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase for $10 by clicking here.

The $10 ticket includes:

60 minutes of holiday cheer and shopping in a fun, non-crowded environment

$10 Plume shopping coupon (your full ticket price applied back to any purchase made during the open house)

Individually boxed Plume Bake Shoppe cupcake

Favor cup of GoPo Gourmet Popcorn

Holiday wassail

Entry into a grand prize giveaway

Guests should enter through the Gathering Room entrance, where they will receive a goodie bag and shopping coupon. Guests can arrive any time during their 60-minute time slot but should be mindful of those who will be arriving in the next time slot.

10% of all sales made this weekend will be donated to the Columbia My Life Clinic, which is committed to providing evidence-based information, cost-free services and practical support to women and families experiencing an unexpected or unsupported pregnancy.