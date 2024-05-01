Inside Columbia

Search

Plume Unveils Holiday Goods at Open House This Weekend

By Bailey Rizzo
plume,plume open house,plume holiday,holiday shopping,something plume,holiday maker

Get your ticket to Plume’s annual Making Spirits Bright Holiday Open House, where the store will feature holiday items from their retailers today through Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase for $10 by clicking here.

The $10 ticket includes:

  • 60 minutes of holiday cheer and shopping in a fun, non-crowded environment
  • $10 Plume shopping coupon (your full ticket price applied back to any purchase made during the open house)
  • Individually boxed Plume Bake Shoppe cupcake
  • Favor cup of GoPo Gourmet Popcorn
  • Holiday wassail
  • Entry into a grand prize giveaway

Guests should enter through the Gathering Room entrance, where they will receive a goodie bag and shopping coupon. Guests can arrive any time during their 60-minute time slot but should be mindful of those who will be arriving in the next time slot. 

10% of all sales made this weekend will be donated to the Columbia My Life Clinic, which is committed to providing evidence-based information, cost-free services and practical support to women and families experiencing an unexpected or unsupported pregnancy.

novdec2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo