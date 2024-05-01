Inside Columbia

Roof Party This Sunday

By Bailey Rizzo
outside block party

Enjoy live music, food and art from 5-8 p.m. this Sunday at The Roof for the North Village Arts District’s Party on the Roof. This is a fundraiser supporting arts programming and First Fridays. 

Whether an art enthusiast or just looking for a good time, this event is perfect for Columbia residents to mingle and experience the vibrant culture of the North Village Arts District. The bar will be cash only and offer specialty drinks for the evening. There will also be a raffle and an art auction. Advance tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by clicking here, or pay $30 at the door.

