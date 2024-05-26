Rose Music Hall Hosts CoMo Grown-Up Book Fair

Nostalgia for the Scholastic Book Fair of your youth can subside this weekend with Rose Music Hall’s CoMo Grown-Up Book Fair at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in Rose Park.

This event is for book lovers across mid-Missouri as the event brings booksellers, such as Yellow Dog Bookshop, Sabu’s Books, Skylark Bookshop, Distant Planet Comics, MU Bookstore, Peace Nook, Freeair Books, Daniel Boone Regional Library, among other independent sellers, including Elaine Strawn, Aaron Fox and Mollie Jackman.

Bookish attendees can expect literary themed cocktails and adult Capri Suns, Pizza Tree, a photo booth provided by Selfie Love CoMo, a bake sale by Maddie Cakes and More, vintage market booths, a trivia session and much more.

Tickets are $15. Early entry is at 11:30 a.m., however tickets for early entry are currently sold out. Attendees must be at least 18 years old. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Daniel Boone Regional Library Foundation. Rose Music Hall is a cashless facility and only accepts credit and debit.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets online, visit https://rosemusichall.com/event/como-grown-up-book-fair/.