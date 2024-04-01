SCHOLAR Clinic Opens New Optometry Services

Columbia Public School students who are on Medicaid can now have eye exams and optometry care through Columbia’s SCHOLAR Clinic. SCHOLAR Clinic expanded its services to include optometry, doubling eye care access for Medicaid recipients by becoming the second optometry provider in Columbia to accept the insurance program.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the clinic this morning.

SCHOLAR Clinic is a partnership between Clarity Healthcare and Columbia Public Schools (CPS). The clinic is a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center (FQHC), focused on serving students in Columbia Public Schools who have difficulty accessing health care.