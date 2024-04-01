Inside Columbia

Search

SCHOLAR Clinic Opens New Optometry Services

By Bailey Rizzo
ribbon cutting

Columbia Public School students who are on Medicaid can now have eye exams and optometry care through Columbia’s SCHOLAR Clinic. SCHOLAR Clinic expanded its services to include optometry, doubling eye care access for Medicaid recipients by becoming the second optometry provider in Columbia to accept the insurance program.  

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the clinic this morning.

SCHOLAR Clinic is a partnership between Clarity Healthcare and Columbia Public Schools (CPS). The clinic is a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center (FQHC), focused on serving students in Columbia Public Schools who have difficulty accessing health care. 

septoct2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo