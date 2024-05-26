Scout & Nimble Opens Warehouse For Huge Sale

If you’re looking for a few new statement pieces for your home or looking for an entire furniture makeover, Scout & Nimble is the place to be today through Saturday! The warehouse sale will include more than 2,500 new, used, and lightly damaged decor pieces and luxury furniture with up to 70% discounts.

From noon to 6 p.m. today, the event is open for individuals who purchased a VIP ticket. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased on the Scout & Nimble website. The money then will be applied to a piece purchased over the three-day event. No refunds will be given. The sale is open to the public from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The Scout & Nimble warehouse is located 2116 Vandiver Drive, suite 107. For more information, visit the Scout & Nimble website at scoutandnimble.com.