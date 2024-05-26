Shelter Insurance Hosts Juneteenth Celebration

Join Shelter Insurance on Saturday for a celebration of Juneteenth! At 5 p.m., the family-friendly event will kick off with music and live poetry, with the main band starting at 6 p.m. in Shelter Gardens.

Kona Ice and food trucks will be there to help celebrate as well, along with local vendors and activities for kids. On their Facebook event page, they remind attendees that Shelter Gardens is an alcohol and smoke-free space, and to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture website states, “Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as ‘Juneteenth,’ by the newly freed people in Texas.”

For more information on the Juneteenth celebration, visit their Facebook event page.