The January Lanterns To Perform at Serendipity Salon and Gallery

On Friday, join The January Lanterns for their performance on Serendipity Salon and Gallery’s patio.

The performance is free and a family-friendly event that will include kids activities and cold drinks for purchase. The event is free.

According to the Facebook page event, “The January Lanterns is an American Indie-Folk-Pop band that formally started in 2017 by husband and wife duo, Andrew and Kristen Camp. The two dynamic performers have been singing, writing and recording together since they met in 2006. The high school sweethearts create a palette of beautiful, yet raw truth in their lyrics and have bitter sweet harmonies that coalesce to create warm folk chord progressions infused with pop productions. Calling Missouri home the duo’s music caters to anyone who’s lived a life of ups and downs. After releasing their debut LP, For the Kids, When They’re Older in 2022 the couple released three new singles, The Kid that Wrecked it All, Holding on for Dear Life and Time is Softer in 2023. Tender Woman is the first single off their upcoming full-length album.”

Serendipity Salon and Gallery is located at 1020 E. Walnut St., suite 100. For more information, visit Serendipity Salon and Gallery’s Facebook event page.