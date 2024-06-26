The Rest Stop To Open in Rocheport with Grand Opening

Celebrate a new stop along the Katy Trail with the Grand Opening of The Rest Stop in Rocheport!

The Rest Stop will be located at the Katy Trail Jailhouse with the grand opening on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 with live music, food from The Old Neighborhood Cafe, drinks, raffles, bike rentals and more.

“We are so grateful that the opportunity to work on the Katy Trail came our way this past year, and we were met with the upmost support and love from the historic town of Rocheport when we decided to go for it and leave it all on the field,” says Autumn Leitza, co-owner of The Rest Stop. “We’ve planned our Grand Opening to cater to all, meet new friends and welcome some of our old friends from up and down the Missouri River. We will have food and entertainment for all ages at the Rest Stop! Being on the trail means something, and we are overjoyed to keep digging our roots into MO.”

The owners of the new business are familiar with businesses along the Katy Trail as they are the previous owners of Katfish Katy’s and currently own the Old Neighborhood Cafe.

For more information on the event and The Rest Stop, visit their Facebook page.