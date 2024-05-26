Verde Soul Offers Edible Wild Food Tour On MKT Trail

Join Verde Soul’s first class, Edible Wild Food, in their series called, Edible Wild CoMo, at 10 a.m. to noon tomorrow. The first class and tour will begin at the M. L. King Jr. Memorial Trailhead while continuing on the MKT Trail.

Edible Wild CoMo looks to educate individuals on the wild food growing in Boone County. It is for beginning foragers and is all-ages. Tours and classes will be held every first Friday of the month by certified foraging instructors. The instructors will provided a guided exploration, identification education and practical uses. Clipboards, paper and pens will be provided.

The tour is limited to 20 individuals and costs $20. Children under 12 are allowed to join the tour with an adult but do not need to register. For more information and registration, visit verdesoulforaging.com.