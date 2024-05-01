Inside Columbia

Wicked Fun at Park Restaurant & Bar

By Bailey Rizzo
Start the Halloween festivities early with a spooktacular evening at Park Restaurant’s Witches Wine & Dine event from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Tickets for the event cost $15 and include access to prizes, costume contests and other surprises, as well as a complimentary glass of house wine. The restaurant will also have specialty food and drink menus crafted just for this event.

There will be various activities and contests. Here are a few ways to win a prize:

  • Trick or Treat Drawing: Each attendee will have a chance to win a free dessert in this surprise drawing.
  • Best Dressed Witch and Wizard Costume Contests: Show off your best look with prizes for the top witch and wizard costumes. Each winner will receive a $25 gift card.
  • Most Witchcraft-y Hat Contest: Wear your most magical witch hat and compete for another $25 gift card.
  • Drinks and Dinner for Two Giveaway: By registering for the event, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win a $75 gift card that can be used at Park.

This event is for ages 21 and up. Click here to purchase your tickets.

