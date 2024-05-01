Zipper Fest Brings Community Together Over Arts

The second annual Zipper Fest is coming to the Arcade District from 1-7 p.m. this Saturday for an afternoon of crafts, art, live music and food.

According to The Zipper website, this event “answers the call to combat social isolation and loneliness, by bringing people together in an environment that encourages human connection through art and entertainment.”

Zipper Fest will feature live entertainment including poetry readings, live music and stand-up comedy; craft exhibits; artisan vendors; interactive art installations; and food and drink options from vendors such as Irene’s, Fresh Lemonade Co., Six Mile Ordinary and more.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to The Zipper Fest 2024” said Josie Thompson, Co-Developer and Director of The Zipper Fest. “This festival is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate our local culture, and enjoy a day filled with entertainment, food, and great company.”

Last year, the festival hosted over 3,500 visitors with bands, food and 45 artists selling handmade art. This year’s Zipper Fest will host twice the number of artists, bands, and food trucks and will include comedians and performances by local poets.

The event is free to attend, with items available for purchase. Click here for more information.