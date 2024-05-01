After seven years of bringing fresh, high-quality protein and other sustainable food products to the people of Columbia, Barred Owl Butcher & Table announced that they are shuttering the doors to the retail butcher shop “for the foreseeable future,” according to an Instagram post.

Rising industry costs and low-profit margins seem to be the cause of the closure. Barred Owl posts to Instagram that “this was an incredibly difficult decision as our Butcher Shop has been a part of this community and a critical part of our identity since we opened our doors.”

Although you won’t be seeing Barred Owl Butcher’s retail stand at the farmer’s market anymore, the restaurant will still operate normally. For your fix of Barred Owl’s well-loved meat and charcuterie, visit the restaurant Wednesdays through Sundays.