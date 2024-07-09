CACC Student Gets First Place in SkillsUSA Competition

Photos by Columbia Area Career Center

An upcoming senior at Rock Bridge High School got first place in the SkillsUSA Baking and Pastry Arts national competition for high school students.

After training through the Columbia Area Career Center’s Culinary Arts Program, Sydney Bliss competed at the 60th annual SkillsUSA competition on June 28 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. More than 6,500 students in 115 contests participated in the 2024 convention.

Bliss is the third CACC student to win the SkillsUSA National Baking Competition. SkillsUSA is a U.S. career and technical student organization that serves over 395,000 high school, college and middle school students, along with professional members. It supports those enrolled in training programs for trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health-related fields.

Now Bliss is gearing up for her third year in the CACC Culinary program starting in the fall.