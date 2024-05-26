Celebrate Father’s Day at The A-Frame Winegarden with brews, barbecue and music.

On Sunday, June 16, enjoy live music from Ty Toomsen from 3-6 p.m. and beer and cider specials all day long.

From 1-6 p.m. customers can also enjoy St. Louis-style smoked ribs with Kansas City-style barbecue sauce and house slaw for $13. There will also be house-made Italian sausage grilled and served with onions and peppers on a grilled hoagie for $10, grilled cheeseburgers for $14, loaded potato salad for $5, a creamy citrus slaw for $4 and house-made pickles for $4.

For more information on the Father’s Day celebration, visit The Bluffttop at Rocheport on social media.