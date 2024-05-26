Drink & Dine in The District Returns

Drink & Dine in The District is here and this time for an entire month.

Through June 30 at 11:59 p.m., the community can participate in Drink & Dine in The District, which is offering special menu items and deals through The District.

Participants must pick up a passport from participating restaurants and retailers to enter. Once you receive three or more stickers from any of the participating businesses during June and turn in the passports on time, you will be entered to win $100 worth of gift cards to several District businesses.

There will be six winners, so make sure to turn in your passport by June 30 for a chance to win.

To see all the participating businesses and for more information on the month-long event, click here.