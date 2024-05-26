Fuzzy’s Releases Bomb Pop Margarita

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has dropped a new margarita flavor to enjoy this summer.

According to a post on Instagram, through July 7, customers can try the new bomb pop margarita. The bomb-a-‘rita is a strawberry and blue curacao margarita with a frozen bomb pop inside.

Fuzzy’s is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can also enjoy this new margarita during happy hour twice a day, seven days a week, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to close.

For more menu details, visit fuzzystacoshop.com.