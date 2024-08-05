Inside Columbia

Koda’s Fit Kitchen Offers Nutritional Meal Prep, Delivery

By Bailey Rizzo
Looking for a way to add healthy, delicious meals to the weekly menu – without turning on the oven? Koda’s Fit Kitchen is the alternative to fast-food options fit for busy schedules and picky eaters. Each meal is created from scratch by a chef/nutritionist using high-quality, fresh ingredients. According to the website, the company’s mission is to “inspire change by making healthy eating accessible for everyone, one meal at a time.”

With selections from Veggie Egg White Bites and Monster Cookie Protein Squares to Crispy Chicken Club Wraps and Creamy Tuscan Salmon, Koda’s offers a wide array of meals to satisfy breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacking needs. Available meals change on a regular basis, so there are always new options to try.

Customers select from a variety of meals, placing their order by Friday at noon. These orders will be delivered the following Monday for a small fee, with a 15-mile delivery radius of Columbia. Meals arrive fresh and ready to enjoy, with a shelf life of 5-7 days upon delivery.

In addition to making weekly orders, Koda’s also offers 5-day, 10-day or 15-day subscription plans. Customers can opt for “Chef’s Choice” selections, or submit meal requests.
Visit the Koda’s website to learn more and place your first order.

