Late-Night Calzone Chain Opening Soon Downtown

D.P. Dough is coming to town. Offering specialty and build-your-own calzones, tots and stix, this new restaurant adds a touch of uniqueness beyond a regular slice of pizza. The new establishment is set to open on Ninth Street in the coming weeks.

D.P. Dough is exclusively located in college towns, making Columbia the perfect home for its latest franchise. They are known especially for being “the place to go or call when it is crazy late,” according to the website, “(because) who else is gonna deliver you a custom-made calzone after the bars close?”

