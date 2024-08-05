Logboat Adds a Bar on Wheels

Logboat Brewing Co. has announced another new addition to its establishment.

According to a video post on social media, The Car Bar, which is a mobile Logboat bar, is now available for customers. “A new experience in the Logboat universe awaits … let us come to you!”

In the social media video, Chelsea Jernigan, the offsite events coordinator at Logboat says The Car Bar has everything you need. “The Car Bar is a mobile Logboat bar experience and has multiple beer and cider lines,” she says. It also has “the options to expand into wine and liquor.”

The Car Bar is perfect for events both big and small. “The Car Bar has the capabilities to attend large-scale events like corporate happy hours and weddings all the way down to backyard get-togethers,” Jernigan says.

While the full backstory is releasing soon, Jernigan says The Car Bar, “came from our wildest dreams.” For more information in The Car Bar, visit Logboat on social media.