Logboat Announces Non-Alcoholic Beverage Option

Want to enjoy a night out at one of Columbia’s best breweries, without the alcohol? Logboat Brewing Co. has you in mind with its Logboat Hop Water, an NA now on tap.

Using the Trident blend of hops, as well as an experimental strain of X09326, the brewery has created aromatics of orange citrus and fresh berries infused into what is essentially soda water. The hope is to “continue to dial in this refreshing, house-made alternative beverage for those looking for an NA option,” according to a post on social media.

Hop Water is not meant to serve as a beverage replacement, as it does not taste like beer; rather, it is an alternative to traditional beers served at Logboat. The brewery also plans to continue crafting NA options in the future as demand increases.