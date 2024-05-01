Inside Columbia

Search

Logboat Announces Non-Alcoholic Beverage Option

By Bailey Rizzo
logboat expansion

Want to enjoy a night out at one of Columbia’s best breweries, without the alcohol? Logboat Brewing Co. has you in mind with its Logboat Hop Water, an NA now on tap.

Using the Trident blend of hops, as well as an experimental strain of X09326, the brewery has created aromatics of orange citrus and fresh berries infused into what is essentially soda water. The hope is to “continue to dial in this refreshing, house-made alternative beverage for those looking for an NA option,” according to a post on social media.

Hop Water is not meant to serve as a beverage replacement, as it does not taste like beer; rather, it is an alternative to traditional beers served at Logboat. The brewery also plans to continue crafting NA options in the future as demand increases.

septoct2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo