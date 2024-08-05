Mahi’s Ethiopian Kitchen Opens in Columbia

Mahi’s Ethiopian Kitchen has officially opened its doors in Columbia.

According to a post on Facebook, Mahi’s had a successful soft launch on Saturday, Aug. 10 to let the community come test the waters. “It’s all about getting things just right before our big launch,” the post says.

Another post on social media said the soft opening wouldn’t have been as successful without the support of the community. “We are thrilled with how today turned out, and we couldn’t have done it without your support. Cheers to our amazing community, including Como, for being part of this journey!”

Mahi’s offers Ethiopian cuisine with all kinds of authentic main dishes, including Doro Wot, which is is a chicken-and-egg stew from Ethiopia, Siga Firfir (beef) Wot, which is a spicy beef stew mixed with injera pieces and vegan options.

Mahi, the chef behind the delicious food previously ran an Ethiopian restaurant in Kenya with her mother before moving to America to continue her dream. “Carrying their dreams across continents, Mahi and her mother found themselves amid California’s ​flourishing Ethiopian community. The American dream of owning a kitchen seemed as remote as the stars​—until destiny led Mahi to Columbia,” the website states.

The goal is for every meal to tell a story and to let customers enjoy the culinary traditions of Ethiopia right here in Columbia. “Join us and become part of ​this vibrant narrative where every guest is family,” the website says.

Mahi’s is open from noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday at 905 Alley A, suite 101 in Columbia.

For more information about Mahi’s Ethiopian Restaurant, visit mahiethiopiankitchen.com.