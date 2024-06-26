New Columbia Sports Bar and Grill Caters Toward Professional Adults

A new sports bar and grill has touched down in downtown Columbia.

The 50 Yard Line Sports Bar & Grill opened its doors on April 11 at 807 E. Walnut St. Owner Keisha Edwards says since opening, the community has been incredibly supportive. “We are so grateful for the community embracing us, we hit the ground off and running,” she says. “We have people coming in from all walks of life.”

Edwards says her sports bar is catered towards professional adults, whether that’s community members or visitors looking for a place to enjoy the game. “We cater to the professional adults that have nowhere to go,” she says.

The bar and grill focuses on bar food with a southern twist. You can get a range of food from wings and burgers to cajun pasta and shrimp and jalapẽno grits.

The 50 Yard Line Sports Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week, 11-1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is closed on Monday. Starting Saturday, customers can enjoy brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Happy hour is also available every day from 5-7 p.m.

For more information on this new establishment, visit The 50 Yard Line Sports Bar & Grill on Facebook.