Son of a Gun Extends Hours to Seven Days a Week

By Zola Heck
close,up,of,two,people,cheering,cocktails,in,bar,or

Son of a Gun Bar has announced a change in its operating hours.

According to a post on social media, starting on July 1, the popular Columbia establishment started opening seven days a week. “Just a quick reminder that we are now open seven days a week,” a recent post on Instagram says.

Additionally, the bar has updated its Sunday hours. Son of a Gun is now open from 4 p.m. to “late” Sunday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to “late” Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the new hours, visit Son of a Gun’s social media pages.

