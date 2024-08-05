Son of a Gun Extends Hours to Seven Days a Week

Son of a Gun Bar has announced a change in its operating hours.

According to a post on social media, starting on July 1, the popular Columbia establishment started opening seven days a week. “Just a quick reminder that we are now open seven days a week,” a recent post on Instagram says.

Additionally, the bar has updated its Sunday hours. Son of a Gun is now open from 4 p.m. to “late” Sunday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to “late” Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the new hours, visit Son of a Gun’s social media pages.