Summer Pup Crawl to Fundraise for a Pawsitive Cause

The Dog Days of Summer Pup Crawl is set to take place on Saturday in The District to benefit the Central Missouri Humane Society.

Those attending can look forward to several activities and specials, including an adoption event, drink specials, free pup cups and summer karaoke. According to a post on social media, this event will highlight several establishments in the area, such as Harpo’s Bar & Grill, Yellow Dog Bookshop and Logboat Brewing Co.

The community is encouraged to bring their dogs and join in the excitement. “Bring your furry friends and enjoy a fantastic day out! Let’s support a great cause and have a paw-some time,” the post says.

For more information, visit Como Pub Crawls in social media.