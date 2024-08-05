Tellers Set to Reopen Next Month

Tellers Gallery & Bar is making a comeback. After a fire on East Broadway forced the staff to shut down last September, Tellers is scheduled to finish renovation and reopen next month.

A specific reopening date has not been announced yet.

Tellers has been a Columbia staple for 22 years, serving lunch and dinner with sandwich, salad, wrap, soup and flatbread options.

There is also a bar that offers specialty alcoholic beverages, a pet-friendly patio for outdoor dining and an art gallery displaying works by local artists that are available for purchase.