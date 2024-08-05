Inside Columbia

Search

Tellers Set to Reopen Next Month

By Bailey Rizzo
welcome open sign

Tellers Gallery & Bar is making a comeback. After a fire on East Broadway forced the staff to shut down last September, Tellers is scheduled to finish renovation and reopen next month.

A specific reopening date has not been announced yet.

Tellers has been a Columbia staple for 22 years, serving lunch and dinner with sandwich, salad, wrap, soup and flatbread options.

There is also a bar that offers specialty alcoholic beverages, a pet-friendly patio for outdoor dining and an art gallery displaying works by local artists that are available for purchase.

Inside Columbia Latest Issue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo